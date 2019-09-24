PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video about National Voter Registration Day aired in 2017.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, so if you’re not registered yet, here’s your reminder.

National Voter Registration Day was created in 2012 to “create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities” for people across the country, according to the campaign's website. It’s held on the fourth Tuesday of September.

To be eligible to vote in Arizona, you must:

Be a United States citizen

Be a resident of Arizona and the county listed on your registration

Be 18 years of age or older on or before the day of the next regular General Election

You cannot register to vote if you’ve been convicted of a felony or have been judged incapacitated by a court of law.

The deadline to register to vote or update your registration with a change of address or party affiliation is midnight the 29th day before the election. So for the 2020 presidential election, the deadline to register is midnight on February 18, 2020.

Here are the steps you need to take to make sure you aren’t turned away from the polls on Election Day.

If you have an Arizona driver’s license or a non-operating ID card issued by the Motor Vehicle Division, you can register to vote online. Here’s where you can do that.

You can also register to vote by mail. Print out this registration form or request one by mail from your county recorder and mail it back to the county recorder’s office.

If you prefer to register in person, you can visit your county recorder’s office to fill out a registration form there.

You can find out where to register to vote in each county here.

Once you’ve successfully registered, you will get your voter registration card in the mail within four to six weeks.

