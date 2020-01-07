NASCAR license plate joins 58 other options in Arizona

The license plate benefits Phoenix Raceway's nonprofit organization, Arizona Accelerator Charities.

PHOENIX — A new license plate for Arizona drivers features a NASCAR design, Phoenix Raceway announced Wednesday.

Arizona Accelerator Charities supports "education, healthcare, families of active duty military and veterans, as well as life enrichment programs for children and families."

The license plate is available now for automobiles. The license plate is not available for motorcycles.

The plate style will cost $25 per year. It is available on ServiceArizona.com.