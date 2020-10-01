One of the 13 astronauts who recently graduated from a NASA program that aims to return astronauts to the moon has ties to Arizona.

Jasmin Moghbeli, an attack pilot for the U.S. Marine Corps, tested H-1 helicopters in Yuma before joining the Artemis program.

33-year-old NASA astronaut candidate Jasmin Moghbeli smiles as she is introduced as one of 12 new candidates, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 during an event at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. After completing two years of training, the new astronaut candidates could be assigned to missions performing research on the International Space Station, launching from American soil on spacecraft built by commercial companies, and launching on deep space missions on NASA’s new Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

(NASA/Bill Ingalls)

According to NASA, Moghbeli joined Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 22 in 2017 and became a plank holder for Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1.

While Moghbeli was testing H-1 helicopters, she also served as the quality assurance and avionics officer for VMX-1.

NASA astronaut candidate Jasmin Moghbeli answers a question during a live episode of the Administrator's monthly chat show, Watch This Space, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in the Webb Auditorium at NASA Headquarters in Washington. NASA's newest astronaut candidate class has started their two years of training, after which the new astronaut candidates could be assigned to missions performing research on the International Space Station, launching from American soil on spacecraft built by commercial companies, and launching on deep space missions on NASA’s new Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

(NASA/Joel Kowsky)

She has accumulated more than 150 combat missions and 2,000 hours of flight time in over 25 different aircraft, according to NASA.

Moghbeli was selected by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class and has since become eligible for a mission assignment.

This undated photo made available by NASA on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 shows the 2017 NASA Astronaut Class at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. From left are Zena Cardman, Jasmin Moghbeli, Jonny Kim, Frank Rubio, Matthew Dominick, Warren Hoburg, Robb Kulin, Kayla Barron, Bob Hines, Raji Chari, Loral O' Hara and Jessica Watkins. (Robert Markowitz/NASA via AP)

AP

Moghbeli was born in Germany but considers New York her hometown.

She was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Marines in 2005 after she graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in Aerospace Engineering with Information Technology.

NASA recently held a ceremony honoring Moghbeli and the rest of the first astronaut class to graduate under the Artemis program.

The program aims to send humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972. The astronauts in the program could also be among the first people to land on Mars.

The rest of the class is comprised of 11 NASA candidates and two from the Canadian Space Agency.

Learn more about Moghbeli here.