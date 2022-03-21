Anonymous Goodyear woman is spreading positivity with a simple gesture straight from the heart

A Goodyear woman is making it her mission to make a positive impact in her community. Her identity, though, is a closely guarded secret.

"I saw one over there. You saw one?? Yeah, Yeah!”

The kids at the park could hardly contain their excitement when they found a handmade heart on a colorful piece of string with a ribbon on the front.

It’s the exact reaction the Goodyear woman who makes them, hopes for.

“I hope they feel an inner sense of joy and peace," the woman said.

She does it anonymously and wants it to stay that way.

“I feel more comfortable that way. And I think that, that in some ways, it's more meaningful.”

And she finds it’s just as healing for her, as it is for others.

“It's uplifting it's a positive twist to the whole walk and it's a surprise,” said a parkgoer.

“I started this during COVID,” the woman said. “I find that the best way to lift yourself up is by lifting other people up.”

“People will often send little stories to the website, saying that, you know, I found this heart and lavender was my mother's favorite color. And she just passed away the other day," the woman said.

Her simple act of kindness can go a long in making someone’s day.

“It made me feel happy,” said another parkgoer.

If you would like to take part too, you can visit her Facebook page.

