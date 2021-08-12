Mykayla Skinner welcomed back to the Valley by family, friends

Olympic silver medalist, Mykayla Skinner, and her husband are now back in the Valley after a victory vacation in Florida.

Skinner's family and friends held a banquet for her in Mesa, close to her hometown of Gilbert.

“It really was such an honor. This all came together really fast,” said Skinner. “Just to see everyone’s love support when I was out there it’s just really cool that they see my hard work pay off and they’re all so happy for me."

Life for her has been a whirlwind ever since her spectacular performance.

“Since I won the silver medal I haven’t had time to let it soak in,” said Skinner.

But now she has tons of time for that to happen as she looks back on her time in Tokyo.

“It was seriously the coolest moment of my life and it was so fun to be out there,” said Skinner.

Skinner said next she will be going back to Utah with her husband to finish up school, then she will join Simone Biles’ gymnastics tour this fall.

Other than that, she’s just excited to be a normal person.

