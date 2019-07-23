Editor's note: The above video is from last weekend's newscast.

The Museum Fire that has been burning north of Flagstaff for nearly two weeks is nearly fully contained, but the risk of post-fire flash flooding lingers.

The fire, which first sparked July 21, was burning 1,961 acres but was 91% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire had grown only four acres since Sunday, when it was just 61% contained.

About 220 fire personnel were fighting the fire, including four hotshot crews, two helicopters and five engines.

Firefighters completed chipping operations along Forest Road 789 on Wednesday as part of suppression repair efforts, but were continuing those operations Thursday near Shultz Tank.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Despite the good news, people in the area were still told to be aware of the potential of flash flooding, with a chance of strong thunderstorms through Friday.

The drainages within and downstream the burned area can produce flash floods, officials said.

The entire area of the fire remains under a temporary flight restriction.

The volunteer coordination center was opened at the Coconino County Health and Human Services department building in Flagstaff starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

It will be a resource for people who need assistance with sandbags and other Museum Fire and flood-related issues.

Coconino County and Flagstaff city officials encouraged residents in the area to sign up for emergency notifications.

