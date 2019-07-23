The Museum Fire burning north of Flagstaff has grown to more than 1,800 acres and is 10 percent contained, officials said Wednesday morning.

The fire began Sunday around 11 a.m.

Officials are still concerned with flooding as monsoon storms in the area could create flash flooding. Light rain was falling at the Museum Fire early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said Wednesday "has the looks of an active monsoon day across northern Arizona."

Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the evacuation of residents on the Elden Lookout Road would be lifted and residents would be able to return to their homes at 1 p.m.

Residents east of Weatherford Road with access to homes on Mount Elden Lookout Road were told Monday to evacuate as crews performed burnout operations to keep the wildfire from coming into their neighborhoods. More than two dozen homes were affected by the evacuation order.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency in Coconino County Tuesday because of the Museum Fire.

“Public safety is our top priority, and this declaration will ensure emergency officials have the resources they need to continue protecting people, pets and property,” said Ducey.

Smoke output increased Tuesday afternoon as crews conducted strategic burnout operations on the fire's north side.

Officials held a community meeting at Flagstaff High School to give updates and answer questions about the fire. Watch the meeting here.

Several nearby communities should be prepared for any additional evacuation orders. These communities include Peak View Country Store, Magdalena, Kelly McCoy, Forest Hills, Valley Crest, Lockett Ranch, Mr. Elden Lookout Estates, north and east of Highway 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates, Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails, Pine Mountain Estates, Christmas Tree Estates and west of Highway 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA Campground.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Sinagua Middle School near Butler Avenue and Fourth Street. If you need pet sheltering, contact the Coconino Humane Association at 928-526-1076 or 928-606-5056. Do not call 911 unless you have a serious emergency.

RELATED: How you can prepare for a wildfire evacuation