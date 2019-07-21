FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — Editor's note: The above video is from Sunday night's newscast.

The Museum Fire wildfire burning north of Flagstaff has grown to 1,000 acres fire officials say after a "very active" night. The fire broke out around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Crews were not able to conduct burnout operations due to the activity.

The fire is burning in the Dry Lake Hills area northwest of Mount Elden. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This team is made up of members of area land management agencies, as well as state, rural and city departments. They are experienced in dealing with these types of incidents.

It is burning about a mile north of Flagstaff.

Smoke is visible from Flagstaff and other local communities.

Coconino County officials ordered people recreating in the area of Schultz Pass Road and Dry Lake Hills to evacuate. No home evacuations have been ordered.

A pre-evacuation notice had been issued for Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Highway 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates and all of the Timberline communities, including Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails and Pine Mountain Estates.

Residents in those areas were asked to pack emergency items, have resources to sustain them for 72 hours and stay aware of the latest updates about the fire.

All areas, including the upper eastside neighborhoods of Flagstaff like Cedar Hills, Shadow Mountain, Christmas Tree, Skyline, Swiss Manor and Upper Greenlaw, should be in the “Ready” stage.

Fire crews were planning to conduct burnout operations Sunday night between Mt. Elden Lookout Road and the southern portion of Brookbank Trail.

The American Red Cross has set-up a shelter at Sinagua Middle School.

The Coconino Humane Association has also opened its shelter to accommodate any animals affected by the fire.

Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement to The Associated Press that state government "will continue to monitor the situation and deploy additional resources as necessary."

Officials say the public should use extreme caution when driving on U.S. Highways 180 and 89 north of Flagstaff as firefighting vehicles will be responding to the area north of Flagstaff.

More than 180 fire personnel are responding to the Museum Fire.

Seven engines, four fuel crews, two hotshot crews, 14 patrols, two dozers, two water tenders, four heavy air tankers, four single engine air tankers, three type-1 helicopters, one type-3 helicopter, a lead plane and a very large air tanker are on scene.

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team #2, led by Incident Commander Rich Nieto, is expected to take over management of the fire at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.