Murder suspect found dead in Arizona jail cell

The 60-year-old woman died from an apparent suicide at the Kingman jail.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — An Arizona woman arrested last week on suspicion of murder was found dead Sunday afternoon in a jail cell.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Julia Peat was found unresponsive with clothing tied around her neck in a cell of the Kingman detention facility.

No foul play is suspected and Peat's death appears to have been a suicide, MCSO said.

The Lake Havasu City woman was booked into jail last Thursday for a charge of first-degree murder.

According to Havasu News, Peat called 911 and claimed to have shot her boyfriend out of fear for her life. But local police accused Peat of shooting the 69-year-old man intentionally.

The investigation into Peat's death is ongoing.

