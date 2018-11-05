PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Forestry officials say the Viewpoint Fire has burned multiple homes and more than 5,000 acres between Chino Valley and Prescott Valley.

As of Friday evening, the fire was 10-percent contained.

The fire, originally called the "89E Fire," officials say, is about nine miles south of Chino Valley on SR-89A. Multiple personnel are working the fire, which is being driven north by high winds in the area.

Two homes have been confirmed destroyed, along with possibly three to four more, all in the Poquito Valley area. Ten to 12 outbuildings have also been lost in the fire, according to state forestry officials.

While multiple homes were lost, county fire officials say the wildfire went around the Pronghorn neighborhood, saving numerous structures.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation for residents located off of Poquito Valley Road north of Acre Way. Those evacuations were lifted for residents at 6:30 p.m.

The Viewpoint subdivision, west of Viewpoint Drive, north of SR 89A was evacuated, but those evacuations were canceled.

A shelter is being set up at Yavapai college in Prescott.

SR 89 southbound was initially closed at Viewpoint Drive, but has reopened, Arizona Department of Transportation said in a new release.

Perkinsville Road and adjacent lands outside of Chino Valley will remain closed until further notice.

The area is under a red flag warning, with high winds and low humidity creating explosive conditions for fires.

