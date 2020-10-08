Multiple agencies respond to fire near SR 87 east of Fountain Hills

Structures are at risk and there are some evacuations, according to initial reports from the Tonto National Forest department.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Crews responded to a fire near the Tonto National Forest off the Beeline Highway on Monday afternoon.

The fire is near northbound State Route 87 Beeline Highway near mile marker 196, north of Fort McDowell Casino, according to a tweet from the Arizona State Forestry Department.

The fire is near Goldfield Ranch on the east side of SR 87, moving to the north/northeast.

Structures are at risk and there are some evacuations. Firefighters are using trucks to transport water to the fire.

SR 87 was closed at Shea Boulevard for the firefight.

The fire was estimated to be about 50 acres in size.

Initial reports say the fire is burning on private land and was caused by a vehicle along the highway.

#AZForestry & @TontoForest responding to new start along NB SR 87 near MM 196, N. of Fort McDowell Casino. Awaiting size up. Aircraft incl., SEATs, more engines, & shot crew ordered. Please use caution if driving in the area & allow for equipment to get by. #AZFire @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/fMZphsEmV7 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) August 10, 2020

This is southwest the area burned by the Bush Fire that started on June 13 and was contained in early July.