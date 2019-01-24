SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A man is dead after a crash involving cows near Seligman, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

On Jan. 23 around 7 p.m., deputies from YCSO investigated a crash on Fort Rock Road near Route 66.

Officials said the crash involved a motorcycle that collided with two black cows blocking the roadway.

Deputies and medical personnel confirmed the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. According to YCSO, the motorcyclist was identified as John Travers, 54, of Seligman.

YCSO said Travers was not wearing a helmet and initial indications are that he was overdriving the lighting range of the headlights and didn't see the cows in time to stop.

Alcohol may have been a contributing factor, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.