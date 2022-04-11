Motorcycle rider dies after crash with semi on State Route 85

The crash occurred near State Route 85 and Southern Avenue on Friday afternoon.

ARIZONA, USA — A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on State Route 85 Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on SR-85 and Southern Avenue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities say traffic is being diverted to Broadway Road at this time.

SR-85 in the area is now closed in both directions. There's no estimated time to reopen the highway, according to Arizona DOT.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous