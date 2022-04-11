x
Arizona

Motorcycle rider dies after crash with semi on State Route 85

The crash occurred near State Route 85 and Southern Avenue on Friday afternoon.

ARIZONA, USA — A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on State Route 85 Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on SR-85 and Southern Avenue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities say traffic is being diverted to Broadway Road at this time.

SR-85 in the area is now closed in both directions. There's no estimated time to reopen the highway, according to Arizona DOT.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

