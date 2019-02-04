PICTURE ROCKS, Ariz. — The mother of a missing Picture Rocks woman is speaking out.

Sherry Galloway describes her daughter, Sarah, as a sweetheart. But she said, lately, something was off.

“The night before she went missing, she was up all night long yelling that her, and Mister Clause and her husband were all going to go to jail,” Galloway told News 4 Tucson. “She got up in the morning… then she came out here and sat on the steps. I went in there and took a shower, and when I came out here she was gone.”

That was March 21, and Sarah hasn’t been seen since. Last week, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department called off the active search for the 38-year-old.

12 News MISSING: A Silver Alert has been issued for Sara Galloway, who was last seen in the yard of her Tucson home around 7:30 tonight. Though she is 38 years old, Sara has Down syndrome and functions at an...

“The police did do their dog search and they say they lost the scent right at the end of the driveway,” said Sherry. “I do believe she was picked up that morning. I don’t know by who, and I can’t figure out why.”

Sherry said she knows her daughter is out there somewhere, and she won’t give up until she is found.

“One newscast asked my daughter [Kandace] if she’s ever going to find peace. I’d like to answer that question,” Sherry said. “I will find peace, yes, when that kid is back in my arms safe. I don’t care if it’s here on earth or if it’s in heaven. I will find peace as long as she’s with me.”

While the active search has been called, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating Sarah’s disappearance.

She is described as 4’11, weighing around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, red shirt, dark pants and rainbow unicorn shoes. Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.