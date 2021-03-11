Mother dies after ATV rolls over in southern Arizona, police say

A 54-year-old mother and her teenage daughter were injured after their ATV flipped in a desert area near Yuma.

YUMA, Ariz. — A 54-year-old mother died Wednesday night after an ATV she was riding in with her teenage daughter rolled over and crushed them near Yuma.

The 19-year-old daughter called for help at about 7:30 p.m. after the ATV crashed in a desert area near Avenue 9E and 40th Street. The daughter could not recall the exact location where the vehicle crashed.

According to the Yuma Police Department, officers and Border Patrol agents spent hours searching for the ATV before locating the crash site at about 10:30 p.m. Officers attempted to perform CPR on the mother but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The daughter was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Yuma police said the crash is still under investigation and it does not appear alcohol impairment was a contributing factor.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Yuma police at 928-373-4700.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that vehicle fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

