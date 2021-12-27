These are the 12 most-read stories of 2021

The 12 News digital team compiled a list of the most-read stories on 12news.com, determined by our audience.

ARIZONA, USA — While the COVID-19 pandemic was the big story of 2020, the biggest news in Arizona in 2021 continues to be the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. A variety of other stories made the list including a family of unwelcome bobcats, the Phoenix housing market and the comeback of prehistoric creatures.

Hidden heroes

We've seen doctors, nurses and other health professionals working hard in hospitals to treat and protect COVID-19 patients, but who protects the health professionals? Who makes sure their hospital environment is safe?

It's the housekeeping staff, the hidden heroes at Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon, Georgia who make sure the patients' rooms stay sanitary and safe. That means cleaning every room twice a day, including the bathrooms.

Bobcats

A picture of three bobcats sleeping on someone's front porch has gone viral online and, of course, it happened in Arizona. Mesa resident Kate Smith posted the picture on her Twitter account and it's gained thousands of views since.

Child tax credit

In April of 2021, the head of the IRS said he expected to meet the July 1 deadline in the new pandemic relief law for starting a groundbreaking tax program aimed at reducing child poverty. The new advanced monthly payments of as much as $300 per child began flowing to lower-income families this summer.

Prehistoric creatures

Triops, which are tiny prehistoric creatures, were summoned by monsoon rainstorms after being in eggs underground for decades in northern Arizona.

Triops eggs can stay in the dry ground for decades or more, waiting for the next rainy day. When there’s enough water, the eggs hatch, and the triops appear. If the water lasts long enough, they’ll grow and lay more eggs, which will stay dormant until the next big rainstorm.

Larry, why are you so blue?

A Chandler golden retriever named Larry somehow got blue crayon wax all over his face, and the pictures gave everyone a good laugh.

Father grieves

Kevin Maddox said he just wanted his 9-year-old daughter Aleyah McIntyre home with him in New Jersey. Aleyah and her 4-year-old stepsister Royal were found dead inside their Phoenix apartment near 12th Street and Mountain View Road. Phoenix Police believe the girls' mother may have been responsible for their deaths.

Audit observer speaks out

Despite the Arizona Democratic Party urging members not to participate in state Senate Republicans' audit of the 2020 presidential vote, Lisa Shacket went ahead and volunteered to find out what would happen to her ballot.

Her takeaways as a volunteer reflect the larger issues raised in an ongoing lawsuit: The audit has not publicly disclosed its policies and procedures, and might be doing some corner-cutting.

Wildfire map

The state's 2021 Wildfire Season Outlook predicted widespread fire activity by the beginning of June, and the multiple wildfires that raged across the state showed that prediction to be true.

Camelback hiker death

Thirty-one-year-old Angela Tramonte died after she flew to Arizona from Boston to meet up with a Phoenix police officer she had met online. The two went hiking along Echo Canyon trail on July 30. Tramonte started feeling ill during their hike and the officer continued on \without her. The officer said Tramonte was supposed to meet him back at the car, but at 1 p.m. he called 911 because he couldn’t find her. Rescue crews recovered Tramonte's body a few hours later near a home off the trail.

Officer quits

A public resignation heard on the Phoenix Police Department’s radio called attention to a lack of staff at the department and the toll it’s taking on officers.

Housing market woes

Home prices in the Valley are skyrocketing and viewers want to know: Is it another bubble?

According to Mark Stapp, the director of W.P. Carey School of Business's real estate program, there are strong market fundamentals in place, hence is the belief that prices will continue to go up.

No guns at the border

Kayria Rosales was crossing the border with friends when she was arrested after she forgot her gun was in a bag she brought along.

