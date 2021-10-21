Mosquitos in the desert: How the usually dry climate became home to the blood-sucking insects

Model Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to point out the unusually large number of mosquitos in the Grand Canyon State.

Model Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Thursday to point out that, despite the hot, dry Arizona weather, there is an unusually large number of mosquitos in State 48.

"There are more mosquitos in Arizona than anywhere I’ve ever been. How on earth. So dry!!" Teigen wrote.

So why are there so many mosquitos this year?

The answer is fairly simple: a very wet monsoon season.

Arizona saw the most rainfall this year since 2014, making conditions much more attractive to mosquitos. The influx of the pests has also made Arizona the leader nationwide of West Nile Virus cases.

People who have alcohol in their systems are more likely to attract mosquitos than individuals who have had nothing to drink. Likewise, people with the O-negative blood type seem to have more issues with being bit than those with other blood types.

To ensure personal safety against the insect, there are three essential things you can do: drain standing water, dress to limit exposed skin, and use EPA-approved repellants.

