Arizona law enforcement agencies have been out in full force across the state to stop drunk driving this Memorial Day weekend.

According to a release from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety, 84 Arizona law enforcement agencies were setting up DUI details across the state. Several of the details ended Sunday but more, including the Phoenix Police Department and others in the Valley, are continuing their enforcement through Monday.

Some of the listed patrols will start Monday afternoon, such as the Salt River Checkpoint, and last through the night.

RELATED: What are your rights when stopped for a DUI?

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety sent out a release with a Lyft promo code to help those enjoying the holiday weekend get home safely.

"We want everyone to enjoy the holiday festivities and to do so responsibly by having a designated driver, calling a friend, or a ride share service," Highway Safety Director Alberto Guiter said in a release.

QUIZ: Do you understand Arizona's strict DUI laws?

The promo code is MEMORIAL2019 and offers 10% off two rides to get you to the party and home safely.