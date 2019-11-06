Wildfires in Arizona have burned nearly 50,000 acres since the start of 2019.

Those burned acres are partially a result of the 607 human-caused fires that have already sparked this year. Those fires have burned 18,367 acres.

And while human-caused fires have eclipsed 600, there's only been 38 lightning fires, although those fires have burned nearly 10,000 more acres.

Arizona, not counting prescribed burns, has six wildfires that are currently burning, according to the Incident Information System website, as of this posting.

The Coldwater Fire is the biggest of the bunch. That fire, which is burning in the Coconino National Forest just south of Clints Well, grew to 9,665 on Tuesday morning. That fire has been classified as lightning-caused.

But the two next biggest fires, the Mountain and Woodbury fires, are both human-caused. The Mountain Fire started on June 7 and has burned 7,470 acres northeast of Cave Creek. this fire is under investigation.

The Woodbury Fire is also human-caused and has burned 5,000 acres northwest of Superior and east of Apache Junction. This fire, as of this posting, is zero percent contained.

