More than 30 chihuahuas rescued from 'deplorable' hoarding home in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Humane Society said more than 30 chihuahuas were rescued from a hoarding situation at a Tempe home Thursday.

Humane Society officials said The dogs range in age from 1-week-old puppies with their moms to adults, up to approximately 8 years of age. Most of the dogs appear to be between 2 and 5 years old.

Officials said that dogs are still undergoing medical exams and testing for highly contagious diseases like Distemper.

Some of the dogs are very shy and a bit fearful, so AHS’ Behavior Team will begin working with them once they are medically cleared.

AHS said despite having been through a lot, Thursday night marked the pups' first night with air conditioning and being able to eat from actual food bowls and not on a feces-covered floor.

We love this post 🧡 Shared from AHS' Director of Field Operations, Tracey: We had an amazing day assisting the Tempe... Posted by Arizona Humane Society on Friday, July 29, 2022

The Humane Society said these Chihuahuas are 31 of more than 15,000 animals AHS takes in each year and one of more than 6,900 cases of suspected animal cruelty that AHS’ Animal Cruelty Investigators respond to each year.

