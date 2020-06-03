PHOENIX — Nearly 1,300 school buses in Arizona have been re-inspected after it was discovered that the employee in charge of inspecting them may have committed criminal violations.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Friday that it had re-inspected 1,294 school buses for mechanical or maintenance issues.

Troopers discovered minor violations on some of the buses, which were immediately corrected.

The investigation began after the department received a complaint on Nov. 26 alleging misuse of a department vehicle by Trooper Steve Powers.

The investigation revealed conflicting information as to whether or not Powers’ school bus inspections were conducted to the department’s standards.

"AZDPS inspects school buses on an annual basis," part of the department's statement read.

"Due to this conflicting information and exercising an abundance of caution, the Department immediately mobilized 48 of the agency’s school bus inspectors to re-inspect all of the school buses last inspected by Mr. Powers from 2019 through February 2020."

Powers was assigned to the department’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau. He resigned from the department on Feb. 20 after being employed for 18 years.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

