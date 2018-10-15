Valley rain and mountain snow was in the forecast Monday just days after record-breaking rain fell on Phoenix.

A new weather system will make storms possible throughout the day Monday for the Valley. The best chances for rain will come Monday evening.

The current forecast show Phoenix could see .25 to .5 inches of rain Monday to Tuesday evening.

A new weather system will bring rain to much of central and eastern AZ (mainly tonight) but dry and very windy conditions to the Lower Colorado River Valley and southeast CA today. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/p9rDD09kJM — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 15, 2018

Phoenix saw 2.19 inches of rain Saturday thanks in part to tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Sergio. That amount of rainfall put October 2018 to the top of the list as Phoenix's wettest October ever.

The city is just over an inch away from having its wettest month of all time.

In northern Arizona, mountain snow showers are expected to accompany the "unseasonably cold" high temps Monday.

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, the wind chill temperature was 18 degrees at Flagstaff Airport Monday morning.

The mountain snow is expected to accumulate through Tuesday morning in areas above 6,000 feet.

Mountain snow accumulation is expected Monday night through Tuesday morning in many locations above 6,000 feet across northern and eastern #azwx. Look for possible slippery roadways and check with @ADOT on up-to-date road conditions. pic.twitter.com/FEBihNvBz5 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 15, 2018

