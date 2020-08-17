More classes canceled at J.O. Combs schools after ‘overwhelming’ response against in-person learning

Class cancellations across the J.O. Combs Unified School District have been extended at least through Wednesday.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Class cancellations across the J.O. Combs Unified School District have been extended at least through Wednesday, the school district said Monday.

The announcement comes after an “overwhelming response” from staff against in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic led to schools staying closed on Monday.

“Our Superintendent continues to engage in ongoing conversations with the Combs Education Association as well as our families to address concerns regarding the return to school,” the district said in a message for parents.

“We’re sensitive to the feedback of our staff, as well as our community, and are working nonstop to find solutions to the polarizing and challenging issues currently facing school districts throughout the state and country.”

AZDHS released guidelines for safely reopening classrooms earlier this month, but state health director Cara Christ said no county met the recommendations to open campus doors at the time.

Even still, Gov. Doug Ducey is giving local school districts the flexibility to reopen when district leaders feel appropriate, even against state recommendations.

UPDATE FOR FAMILIES: Due to continued insufficient staffing, all classes remain cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Full update found here: https://t.co/BnFZxZVN13 pic.twitter.com/YJvl3wTZp3 — JOCombsUSD (@JOCombsUSD) August 17, 2020

The J.O. Combs school board voted last week to open classrooms, but the decision was met with a large portion of teachers and faculty refusing to return.