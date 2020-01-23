PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous coverage of Arizona firefighters going to help in Australia.

The deadly wildfires ravaging Australia may seem like a world away from Arizona, but fire professionals from the Grand Canyon State continue to help our neighbors down under.

Nine Arizona fire personnel from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management are headed to Australia Thursday. The nine crew members are part of a 20-person team that will use their expertise to operate fire engines or help with anything else that is needed.

They will join four other BLM crew members that are already in Australia.

The National Council for Fire and Emergency Services in Australia and New Zealand recently shared a photo of two U.S. firefighters helping out with some of the injured animals.

The picture features Tracy Milakovic of Colorado and Koreena Haynes of Arizona changing the bandages of a burned joey kangaroo.

An estimated 1.25 billion animals have died in the wildfires that have swept across parts of Australia.

US firefighters Tracy Milakovic (Colorado) and Koreena Haynes (Arizona) helped out a little joey during their deployment.

AFAC National Resource Sharing Centre

