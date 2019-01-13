PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a plane crash near Kingman.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Sunday around 11:45 a.m. near a Mohave County Parks ranger station.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

The man encountered a citizen and told them he was in a plane crash, MCSO said.

The man was transported in serious condition to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

According to the sheriff's office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the investigation.