A man found dead in desert of Mohave County was identified after two years

The man's remains were discovered in October 2021. Authorities don't suspect that foul play was involved in his death.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Advanced DNA testing has given authorities the identity of a man who was found dead in the desert in Mohave County two years ago.

Christopher Canning of Golden Valley was reported missing by family members on May 15, 2021, according to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

His remains were found in a remote desert wash near Pioneer Drive and Laguna Road on Oct. 10, 2021 and the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office was unable to identify him at the time.

Two years later, in March 2023, the MCSO Special Investigations Unit sent a sample of his remains to Othram Inc. for genetic testing. They were able to successfully identify Canning by the end of July.

"Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death was not able to be determined, however foul play is not suspected," MCSO said.

Canning was 60 years old at the time of his death.

