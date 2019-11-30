TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — The Gila County Sheriff's Office is looking for three children after a mobile home and another vehicle got swept up in a wash in the Tonto Basin Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office says.

It happened near Highway 188 and Bar X Crossing around 4 p.m., according to Gila County Undersheriff Michael Johnson.

An adult and a young girl were rescued, but three children are still missing. The sheriff's office said the missing children are two 6-year-olds and one 3-year-old.

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter is helping to find the three children.

GCSO says the search area is vast, as the creek running through the wash eventually flows into Theodore Roosevelt Lake.

This story will be updated when we learn more.