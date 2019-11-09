PHOENIX — Lawmakers, advocates and those who have lost loved ones to suicide will together take a step toward helping children and teens struggling with thoughts of suicide and mental health issues, Wednesday.

The Mitch Warnock Act, named after a Corona Del Sol High School student who died of suicide at age 18 in 2017, will expand suicide awareness and prevention training in public schools.

12 News spoke with Mitch's father, Tim, throughout the process of getting this bill passed and signed into law.

"We want to bring awareness to that to make sure educators are trained on this issue, that we can help these young people before they make that decision," Tim Warnock said in a previous interview with 12 News. "The kid lives, the kid gets support. There is not an empty desk in your classroom."

12 News will be present at an official signing ceremony on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Arizona Capitol.

Schools will have until the 2020 school year to comply with the legislation.

Remember to check in with your loved ones often. If you or a loved one struggle with suicidal thoughts and depression, you are not alone. Here are a few resources available to you 24/7:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Arizona Teen Lifeline: 1-800-428-8336

EMPACT Survivors of suicide: 1-866-205-5229