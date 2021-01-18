Missing San Tan Valley woman found alive, officials say

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Jessica Goodwin was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

PHOENIX — Jessica Goodwin, a 28-year-old who was reported missing Jan. 11 has been found alive, officials said.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Goodwin was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition after she was found by the Gila River Indian Community south of San Tan Valley.

Phone records led PCSO detectives and search and rescue teams to an area of land on the Gila River Indian Community, PCSO said. Officials added Goodwin was located around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

"This is the outcome we have all been hoping and praying for. I commend our Detectives and our Search and Rescue team for their commitment and attention to detail," said Sheriff Mark Lamb in a released statement.

There were no other immediate updates available and the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Jessica Goodwin’s car was found earlier this week abandoned with damage near a car wash in Queen Creek, but there were no signs of her.

Investigators previously said Goodwin left home under abnormal circumstances. She never showed up to her chiropractor job and left her dog at home. Family and friends said that’s not common behavior for her.

