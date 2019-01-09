ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A family that left New Mexico on their way to Arizona is missing, the Albuquerque Police Department says.

Police say Melody Vieux and her 5-year-old and 1-year-old daughters as well as her boyfriend, Stephen Tilden left Albuquerque in a 1999 gray Chevy van with an Arizona plate No. CNM9186 on Aug. 25.

The vehicle was stopped on Aug. 26 by Laguna Police near the Dancing Eagle Travel Center, but that is the last time the vehicle has been seen.

According to police, Melody Vieux sent a text message on Aug. 27 to family members saying they were on a backroad in Gallup, New Mexico and her boyfriend, Tilden, was striking her.

She said in the text that she kept trying to walk away with her daughters but Tilden kept pushing her.

The family has not been heard from since.

Albuquerque PD

Albuquerque PD

Albuquerque PD

Albuquerque PD

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or their vehicle is asked to contact Melody’s grandmother/reporting person, Elsie Lee at 505-582-5391 or Detective Apodaca of the APD Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.