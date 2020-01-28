The twin sister of a missing Arizona Marine veteran said Sunday night she was grateful to get help from officials at the San Carlos Indian reservation.

“I'm just so amazed and grateful to them for continuing the search,” said Patricia Conger, whose brother Jesse Conger went missing from his Scottsdale apartment in August.

Jesse’s Toyota Camry was found in a remote desert area Saturday on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation.

Jesse Conger's vehicle, according to sister Patricia Conger. Photo via Patricia Conger with permission to use.

Patricia Conger

Patricia said reservation authorities assured her they will take up the search for Jesse Monday in the surrounding desert.

“It is their jurisdiction, and now as I understand, sacred land, and I appreciate their help,” Patricia said.

Jesse Conger served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. After returning home he suffered from PTSD and was suicidal, his family told 12 News.

Patricia is hoping Jesse’s abandoned car may yield clues to his whereabouts.

"I don't know what I'm going to find in there but obviously there are certain things that will mean more to me than to a stranger," Patricia said.

According to Patricia Conger, the sedan was found with a full tank of gas. Photos from inside the car show it cluttered with papers and loose change. The car is covered in dust, inside and out.

Court records show Jesse was scheduled to appear in a Utah court to face a charge involving a domestic dispute shortly before he went missing.

During his Marine service, Jesse specialized in search and rescue.

“He has carried around a lot of pain from that job. And it might be the end of him because of that job," Patricia said.

