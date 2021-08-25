Missing man found dead at Grand Canyon

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi's car was found abandoned at the Grand Canyon's visitor center on Aug. 9. His body was recovered two weeks later about 430 feet below the rim.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — The remains of a Hungarian man were recovered from Grand Canyon National Park on Monday, several weeks after he was reported missing by his family.

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, is believed to have visited the Grand Canyon on July 19 as one of the many stops he had scheduled on a long trip across the Southwest.

Park rangers found Berczi-Tomcsanyi's car abandoned on Aug. 9 at the canyon's visitor center with the man's belongings still inside.

After multiple days of searching, the National Park Service reported finding Berczi-Tomcsanyi's body about 430 below the canyon's rim.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office and park rangers will spend the next few days investigating how Berczi-Tomcsanyi's died.

According to data collected by the Arizona Daily Sun, more than 600 people have died at the Grand Canyon, most often by accidentally falling off the rim or from environmental factors.

