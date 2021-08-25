x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Missing man found dead at Grand Canyon

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi's car was found abandoned at the Grand Canyon's visitor center on Aug. 9. His body was recovered two weeks later about 430 feet below the rim.
Credit: AP
This undated photo provided by the Grand Canyon National Park shows Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, a Hungarian national whose family reported him missing. Authorities are asking the public to reach out to them with any information on Berczi-Tomcsanyi who was on extended travel to the U.S, his vehicle was found in a parking lot at the Grand Canyon's South Rim on Aug. 9, 2021. (Grand Canyon National Park via AP)

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — The remains of a Hungarian man were recovered from Grand Canyon National Park on Monday, several weeks after he was reported missing by his family. 

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, is believed to have visited the Grand Canyon on July 19 as one of the many stops he had scheduled on a long trip across the Southwest.  

Park rangers found Berczi-Tomcsanyi's car abandoned on Aug. 9 at the canyon's visitor center with the man's belongings still inside. 

After multiple days of searching, the National Park Service reported finding Berczi-Tomcsanyi's body about 430 below the canyon's rim. 

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office and park rangers will spend the next few days investigating how Berczi-Tomcsanyi's died. 

According to data collected by the Arizona Daily Sun, more than 600 people have died at the Grand Canyon, most often by accidentally falling off the rim or from environmental factors.  

RELATED: Multiple hikers struck by lightning while in Grand Canyon

RELATED: Surprise man found alive after going missing in Grand Canyon

12 News Digital Exclusives 

Go beyond the TV broadcast and learn more about unique Arizona stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for more digital-exclusive content!