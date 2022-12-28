Missing kayaker found dead at Lake Havasu

A 55-year-old Holbrook man was found deceased Wednesday after he was reported missing the day before.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A kayaker was found deceased Wednesday after he was reported missing during a trip to Lake Havasu, officials said.

Larry Lee Curtis, 55, of Holbrook was located near Site 6 of Lake Havasu Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Curtis and a family member had gone kayaking the day before on the lake and both of their kayaks had capsized due to rainy weather. The relative told MCSO they were in the water for some time before attempting to swim to shore.

The other man was rescued Tuesday after MCSO deputies found him treading water. The agency then spent the next 24 hours searching for Curtis until finding his body at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Neither of the two men was wearing life jackets at the time of the incident, MCSO said.

