Missing hiker found deceased in Telegraph Pass

New Mexico resident found dead after being reported missing on Aug. 15, police say.

YUMA, Ariz. — A hiker from New Mexico was found dead Sunday after not returning from a recent trip, officials said.

On Aug. 15, Yuma County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a missing hiker in Telegraph Pass.

George Wesley, 54, was reported missing after entering Telegraph Pass and not returning at his approximated time. The YCSO Search and Rescue along with the United States Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine aerial searched the area.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 16, Wesley's body was found about a mile from the main trail. The family has been notified, authorities said.

There is currently no information on the cause of death.