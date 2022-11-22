Missing father and son found dead in Tucson

John and Jeffrey Euber were last seen alive on Nov. 18. The Pima County Sheriff's Department discovered their remains Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson.

John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the father and son were found dead Tuesday afternoon in Tucson's eastside, a couple of miles from Saguaro National Park.

The case is still under investigation and PCSD did not disclose how the two men died.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.