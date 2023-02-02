Missing Arizona couple rescued after trapped on icy road for 2 nights

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An elderly couple reported missing Wednesday has been found safe after they spent two nights trapped in their vehicle on a snowy road in Yavapai County.
The granddaughter of Mike and Catherine Pena had reported them missing Wednesday, which prompted the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to start searching for the Spring Valley couple.
YCSO said Thursday the Penas were found with their vehicle on an icy road along Senator Highway. The couple had driven to Palace Station on Tuesday and their truck got stuck in the snow on their drive back home.
The 77-year-old and 79-year-old spent two nights in their truck, conserving their fuel and supplies until a search team arrived, YCSO said.
The couple was airlifted out of the treacherous area and their dog, Daphnee the Dachshund, was driven home by volunteers. YCSO said no injuries were reported and the couple is doing well.
