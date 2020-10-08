Missing 77-year-old Apache Junction woman found dead

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A woman with dementia who went missing from her Apache Junction home Sunday was found dead.
DPS issued a Silver Alert over the weekend after Cheryl Beeter, 77, was reported missing around 11 a.m. Later that same day, a body was located less than a mile from Beeter’s home.
Authorities were later able to identify the body as Beeter. Police believe she wandered away from her home for some reason.
Beeter’s cause of death is still under investigation, but officers say they don’t believe it was heat-related.