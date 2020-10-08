Missing 77-year-old Apache Junction woman found dead

DPS issued a Silver Alert over the weekend after Cheryl Beeter, 77, was reported missing around 11 a.m.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A woman with dementia who went missing from her Apache Junction home Sunday was found dead.

DPS issued a Silver Alert over the weekend after Cheryl Beeter, 77, was reported missing around 11 a.m. Later that same day, a body was located less than a mile from Beeter’s home.

Authorities were later able to identify the body as Beeter. Police believe she wandered away from her home for some reason.