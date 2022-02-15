61-year-old Minnesota man dies after skiing accident at Snowbowl

The man, identified as Michael Amiot, died after suffering serious head trauma after skiing the Phoenix run shortly around 9:45 a.m., officials said.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A 61-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a skiing accident at Arizona Snowbowl on Tuesday, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department said Amiot was assisted off the mountain by ski patrol who attempted life-saving measures for at least 30 minutes before Amiot succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities said Amiot was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened.

Officials said the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue to investigate.

