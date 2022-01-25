Mike Duran named Phoenix fire chief as Kara Kalkbrenner retires

City officials said Duran is a seasoned Phoenix firefighter, having spent 27 years with the department.

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix announced Tuesday that Michael Duran will replace retiring Kara Kalkbrenner as the new chief of the Phoenix Fire Department.

He is currently an assistant chief, supervising the Medical and Support Service Division. His division accounts for roughly 85% of all fire department dispatches.

Before his current role as assistant chief, Duran was deputy chief of the central division and division chief of Facilities Management and Homeland Defense Bureaus.

Duran is also spearheading the implementation of the Community Assistance Program (CAP). The CAP sets aside $15 million for the first-of-its-kind program to improve the crisis response for behavioral and mental health calls.

Duran is also a member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) AZ Task Force-1 and has worked such high-profile events as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Florence and has provided public safety planning for the Super Bowl and College Football Playoffs.

“As the Fire Chief, I will prioritize innovative opportunities to improve the safety and services of our system," Duran said in a news release. “I am committed to creating a positive and equitable environment while promoting the development and sustainability of our organization."



A married father of three, Duran is a Phoenix native and second-generation firefighter, according to the city.

Duran will take over as chief when Kalkbrenner retires on Feb.22.

