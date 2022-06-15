Midas lawsuit alleges 2 Arizona shops charged for unnecessary repairs, didn't perform them

An undercover investigation has resulted in a lawsuit that accuses staff at two Tucson auto shops of charging for unnecessary car repairs.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A consumer fraud lawsuit has been filed against two Tucson auto repair shops following an undercover investigation, according to a press release shared by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Wednesday.

According to state officials, agents with the attorney general's office brought vehicles for repair to the Tucson Midas locations at 6740 E. Tanque Verde Rd. and 333 W. Valencia Rd. in June and October 2020.

At the Tanque Verde Road location, the state claims the assistant manager told the undercover agent that the vehicle needed a serpentine belt to be replaced and its air conditioning system needed an evacuation and recharge of refrigerant.

However, state said the employees did not replace the belt or "evaluate the level of refrigerant or perform the evacuation and recharge."

The agent at the Valencia Road location was allegedly told that a fuel line was cracked, and the spark plugs were “all burnt up.” Despite the assessment allegedly being incorrect, the manager reportedly charged the agent replacement of the spark plugs, a three-part fuel system service kit and a throttle body service that includes a fuel additive.

The state alleges that the vehicle's fuel had no presence of the fuel additive when tested and an undercover recording confirmed that the full-throttle body service was not performed. The agent also reported that the manager said "the vehicle drove great on a test drive when no test drive was completed."

According to the press release, both of the Midas locations involved are owned by Christopher Conforti and Nicholas Conforti.

“Not only did these two shops recommend and charge consumers for unnecessary repairs, but they also didn’t even perform the work,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Our undercover auto sting program is sending a strong message that this type of despicable fraud will not be tolerated in our communities.”

Officials say the lawsuit could result in the two locations providing consumer restitution up to $10,000 in "civil penalties for each violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act, injunctive relief, and attorney’s fees and costs."

The full complaint can be read in its entirety below.