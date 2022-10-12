Mesa police searching for driver who fatally hit 66-year-old man

The deadly collision occurred on the night of Sept. 18 in the 600 block of East Broadway Road in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are asking the public's help to identify the motorist who fatally struck a 66-year-old man last month.

Gilbert Hill sustained fatal injuries on the night of Sept. 18 after he was hit by a vehicle in the 600 block of East Broadway Road. The suspect left the scene without stopping after hitting the victim at about 8 p.m.

The suspect's car is described as a gray or light blue Toyota Camry with light rims. The vehicle may have sustained damage to its hood, front grill or windshield.

Anyone with information about the crash can call 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.