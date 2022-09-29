Police find 3 teens in Phoenix after they were reported missing in Mesa

The three boys were reported missing after being seen leaving Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has found three teenage boys after they were reported missing Thursday morning.

Police said the three boys were seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they weren't seen or heard from since before officers located them.

The boys were located safe in Phoenix and will be reunited with their families, the police department said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.