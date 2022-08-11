Lifetime benefits proposed for Mesa police officers

Officials said this benefit will equal more than $400,000 in savings for health-related costs after retirement.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police announced Thursday that the Mesa City Council will vote on a plan to offer lifetime benefits for sworn and professional ranks of the Mesa Police Department.

The city said they hope this incentive will help with the recruitment and retention of police officers.

Officials said they expect the Mesa City Council to decide on this incentive in mid-September.

If approved, it will go into effect for retirements after January 1, 2023.

To learn more about the program, you can visit the department's website.

In June, the Phoenix City Council voted to boost salaries for the sworn ranks of the police department.

Under the plan, starting recruits for the Phoenix Police Department would make $68,661 annually, compared to their current starting salary of $48,942.

