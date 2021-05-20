x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Arizona

Mesa man becomes latest Arizona millionaire after trip to casino

Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on the dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort.
Credit: We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

MESA, Ariz. — It looks like Arizona has a new millionaire.

Rigoberto Munoz visited the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell on May 19 and hit the jackpot on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. But it almost didn't happen.

“I was just about to leave and decided to put another hundred-dollar bill in there,” Munoz said. “Then I hit the wheel of fortune, the big one. I’m really excited and can’t believe it – I’m still pinching myself. I have no words.”

Officials from the casino said receiving a payout this large on a slot machine is extremely rare.

No word yet on what Munoz plans to do with his winnings.

12 News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today!

Related Articles