PHOENIX — Two men were arrested in northern Arizona on Thursday after deputies allegedly about 30,000 fentanyl pills believed to be worth $900,000 during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Estrada Munoz Osvaldo, 39, and Antonio Aguilar Lopez, 41, were arrested on charges of transporting narcotic drugs after they were pulled over on State Route 87 just south of Winslow, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A K9 deputy searched the vehicle, leading deputies to three "suspiciously packaged items" containing the thousands of pills that resembled morphine pills.

The sheriff's office said each pill currently sells for about $30, making the bust worth about $900,000.

Navajo County Sheriff's Office

“Each and every day I am proud of what our deputies accomplish to make our communities a safer place for us to reside in," Sheriff David Clouse said in the release.

"I’m pleased these illegal drugs did not make onto the street in any community."

Both Osvaldo and Lopez were booked into the Navajo County Jail and held on a $100,000 cash bond.