A memorial helicopter flight took place at Joint Base Pearl Harbor honoring three Marines, two from Arizona and one from Tennessee, who died in a helicopter crash in late March.

According to a news release from the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, the pilots were in an AH-1Z Viper helicopter, conducting a routine training mission when it crashed just before 9 p.m. March 31.

U.S. Marine Corps officials said that the victims were 34-year-old Major Matthew M. Wiegand of Ambler, Pennsylvania, and 30-year-old Captain Travis W. Brannon of Nashville, Tennessee.

The flight took place Saturday morning.

“An AH-1Z Viper helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367 conducts a memorial flight in memory of Capt. Travis W. Brannon. Capt. Brannon & Maj. Matthew M. Wiegand, were killed in a helicopter crash in Yuma 2 weeks ago during routine training.”