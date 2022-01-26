Crazy Jim’s closes after 36 years in Phoenix

Crazy Jim’s on the corner of 15th Avenue and Indian School Road has shut its doors after 36 years in the Valley.

Crazy Jim’s, a Valley favorite on the corner of 15th Avenue and Indian School Road, has shut its doors after 36 years in the Valley.

The Mediterranean restaurant specializes in various items, from pita and subs to pizza, salads, pasta, and much more.

The move comes after the restaurant finalized the sale of its property Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the owners said, “Thank you, everyone, for the years of memories and wonderful times. We have so much to say but somehow can’t find the words. It’s hard to think that this is the end, but it’s also exciting to start a new venture elsewhere.”

More than 100 customers responded to the post sharing their support for the restaurant and its employees.

On Wednesday, the owners encouraged their patrons to come by and say hello and take a small keepsake that reminded them of the wonderful times they had at Crazy Jim’s.

The owners said another restaurant is moving in but did not provide additional details.

When asked if they would find a different place, the owners said, “well, everything is possible. Let’s see what the future holds!”

If you can’t go without your favorite Mediterranean dish, Crazy Jim’s has another location in downtown Phoenix.

