PHOENIX — The Arizona auditor general released a report detailing several concerning issues regarding the state's implementation and administration of its fledgling medical marijuana program.

The state audit found that the program did not revoke cards from those who violated laws and policies in a timely manner. Some of the money earmarked for the program also was not completely spent on the program, according to the report.

Most disturbing for consumers, policies on storage of medical marijuana were often ignored with little or no oversight from the state. One facility was using a bathroom as extra storage for marijuana. The state also went more than a year without inspecting at least five facilities.

The state audit concluded that infusion kitchens, where products infused with marijuana's active ingredient THC are made, should be treated the same as restaurants, and that the state should conduct surprise inspections of those facilities.

The entire report is available on the auditor general's website.