The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says friends of 29-year-old Christopher Pidilla pulled him from the water Thursday night.

Pidilla had been swimming near the shoreline at the Keyhole of the Acacia Recreation area at Canyon Lake located in the Tonto National Forest, MCSO said. His friends spotted him floating by the no-wake buoys.

MCSO said bystanders helped perform CPR until first responders arrived. Pidilla, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO said there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances at this point in the investigation, which is ongoing.