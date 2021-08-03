MCSO: One dead in Bartlett Lake boat crash

The crash happened sometime before noon on Monday. The sheriff's office has not released details on what may have caused the accident.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a crash between two boats on Bartlett Lake on Monday.

MCSO says just before 11 a.m. Lake Patrol deputies responded to a two-boat accident. One boat had two people and the second boat had one person. There were no injuries on the boat with two occupants, but the driver of the other boat was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO Lake Patrol detectives have assumed the investigation at this time.

It is not known at this time how the accident happened and MCSO says it is too early to tell if speed, alcohol or other factors contributed to the crash.

No further information has been provided.